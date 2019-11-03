{{featured_button_text}}

---MONDAY, NOV. 4---

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class C Semifinals

(at Mechanicville)

Schoharie vs. Voorheesville, 4:30 p.m.

Stillwater vs. Lake George, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Final

Shenendehowa vs. Bethlehem at Colonie, 6:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Section II Championships

at Saratoga Spa State Park, 11 a.m.

FOOTBALL

Section VII Tournament

Class D Final

Ticonderoga vs. Moriah at Plattsburgh High, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Quarterfinal

Hudson at Hudson Falls, 5 p.m.

---TUESDAY, NOV. 5---

VOLLEYBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

(at Averill Park)

Shenendehowa vs. Guilderland, 5 p.m.

Ballston Spa vs. Niskayuna, 7 p.m.

Class A Semifinals

(at Ballston Spa)

Burnt Hills vs. Gloversville, 5 p.m.

South Glens Falls vs. Queensbury, 7 p.m.

Class B Semifinals

(at Watervliet)

Broadalbin-Perth vs. Hudson/Hudson Falls winner, 5 p.m.

Cobleskill vs. Holy Names, 7 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

(at Gloversville)

Lake George vs. Voorheesville, 5 p.m.

Tamarac vs. Fonda, 7 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

(at Stillwater)

Galway vs. Hartford, 5 p.m.

Argyle vs. Maple Hill, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

State Regional Tournament

(at Lansingburgh)

Class A Semifinal

Malone vs. Mohonasen, 4 p.m.

Class B Semifinal

Canton vs. Schalmont, 6 p.m. 

---WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6---

BOYS SOCCER

State Regional Tournament

Class C Semifinal

Voorheesville vs. Saranac Lake at Mohonasen, 3:30 p.m.

Class A Semifinal

Burnt Hills vs. Malone at Potsdam High, 4 p.m.

Class B Semifinal

Schuylerville vs. Saranac at Mohonasen, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class D Final

Semifinal winners at Mechanicville, 4:30 p.m.

Class C Final

Semifinal winners at Mechanicville, 6:30 p.m.

---THURSDAY, NOV. 7---

GIRLS SWIMMING

Section II Championships 

Diving at Shenendehowa, 4 p.m.

---FRIDAY, NOV. 8---

VOLLEYBALL

Section II Tournament

(at Saratoga)

Class C Final

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Class D Final

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class C Final

Cambridge-Salem vs. Stillwater at Lansingburgh, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Section II Championships 

Div. II preliminaries at Shenendehowa, 10:30 a.m.

Div. I preliminaries at Shenendehowa, 3:30 p.m.

---SATURDAY, NOV. 9---

FOOTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class D Final

Warrensburg vs. Chatham at Schuylerville, noon

Class B Final

Holy Trinity vs. Schuylerville at Shenendehowa, 3 p.m.

Class A Final

Queensbury vs. Troy at Shenendehowa, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Section II Tournament

(at Saratoga)

Class B Final

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Class AA Final

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Class A Final

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

State Regional Tournament

Class D Final

Fort Ann vs. Mount Academy at Colonie, 1 p.m.

Shenendehowa/Bethlehem winner vs. Section III at Colonie, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Section II Championships

Div. II finals at Shenendehowa, 10 a.m.

Div. I finals at Shenendehowa, 3 p.m.

