---MONDAY, NOV. 4---
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class C Semifinals
(at Mechanicville)
Schoharie vs. Voorheesville, 4:30 p.m.
Stillwater vs. Lake George, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Final
Shenendehowa vs. Bethlehem at Colonie, 6:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Section II Championships
at Saratoga Spa State Park, 11 a.m.
FOOTBALL
Section VII Tournament
Class D Final
Ticonderoga vs. Moriah at Plattsburgh High, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Quarterfinal
Hudson at Hudson Falls, 5 p.m.
---TUESDAY, NOV. 5---
VOLLEYBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
(at Averill Park)
Shenendehowa vs. Guilderland, 5 p.m.
Ballston Spa vs. Niskayuna, 7 p.m.
Class A Semifinals
(at Ballston Spa)
Burnt Hills vs. Gloversville, 5 p.m.
South Glens Falls vs. Queensbury, 7 p.m.
Class B Semifinals
(at Watervliet)
Broadalbin-Perth vs. Hudson/Hudson Falls winner, 5 p.m.
Cobleskill vs. Holy Names, 7 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
(at Gloversville)
Lake George vs. Voorheesville, 5 p.m.
Tamarac vs. Fonda, 7 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
(at Stillwater)
Galway vs. Hartford, 5 p.m.
Argyle vs. Maple Hill, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
State Regional Tournament
(at Lansingburgh)
Class A Semifinal
Malone vs. Mohonasen, 4 p.m.
Class B Semifinal
Canton vs. Schalmont, 6 p.m.
---WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6---
BOYS SOCCER
State Regional Tournament
Class C Semifinal
Voorheesville vs. Saranac Lake at Mohonasen, 3:30 p.m.
Class A Semifinal
Burnt Hills vs. Malone at Potsdam High, 4 p.m.
Class B Semifinal
Schuylerville vs. Saranac at Mohonasen, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class D Final
Semifinal winners at Mechanicville, 4:30 p.m.
Class C Final
Semifinal winners at Mechanicville, 6:30 p.m.
---THURSDAY, NOV. 7---
GIRLS SWIMMING
Section II Championships
Diving at Shenendehowa, 4 p.m.
---FRIDAY, NOV. 8---
VOLLEYBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Saratoga)
Class C Final
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Class D Final
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class C Final
Cambridge-Salem vs. Stillwater at Lansingburgh, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Section II Championships
Div. II preliminaries at Shenendehowa, 10:30 a.m.
Div. I preliminaries at Shenendehowa, 3:30 p.m.
---SATURDAY, NOV. 9---
FOOTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class D Final
Warrensburg vs. Chatham at Schuylerville, noon
Class B Final
Holy Trinity vs. Schuylerville at Shenendehowa, 3 p.m.
Class A Final
Queensbury vs. Troy at Shenendehowa, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Saratoga)
Class B Final
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
Class AA Final
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Class A Final
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
State Regional Tournament
Class D Final
Fort Ann vs. Mount Academy at Colonie, 1 p.m.
Shenendehowa/Bethlehem winner vs. Section III at Colonie, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Section II Championships
Div. II finals at Shenendehowa, 10 a.m.
Div. I finals at Shenendehowa, 3 p.m.
