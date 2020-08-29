The Hometown Classic, a decade later

The Hometown Classic of 2010 was the story of Jimmer Fredette, a national star wrapped in the warm embrace of his native city.
But that game was also the crossroads of a hundred other stories. It's the story of The Letter. It's the story of the coaches. It's the story of Fredette's family, of his school, of the people working courtside, of the 6,300 fans surrounding the floor.
The night of Dec. 8, 2010 was a shining moment for the city of Glens Falls. Jimmer Fredette scored 26 points at what was then called the Civic Center as Brigham Young University defeated the University of Vermont, 86-58. Fredette went on to become the consensus men's basketball Player of the Year.
In the building that night were students, teachers, alumni, media, public leaders, sports officials and at least one future Glens Falls basketball star. When it was over, the building emptied and all of those life stories moved off in their own direction.
The impossible dream
Ah, yes. The Letter.
Dan Hall, the city's councilman-at-large at the time, remembers former Mayor Ed Bartholomew asking him if the city would try to get BYU to play at the Civic Center. Hall later suggested that then-Mayor Jack Diamond send a letter asking the Cougars to come play in Glens Falls. And so The Letter was sent.
It seemed like a distant hope at the time. Top 25 Division I men's basketball teams just don't haul across the country to play in a small arena.
Civic Center General Manager Jason Blumenfeld was brought into the equation, but this was to be a rare event set up by political leaders rather than sports professionals.
"You can talk about politics, but Mayor Jack, you knew he was genuine and loved the city," Blumenfeld said. "It was pretty cool to see those guys pull it off."
BYU was willing to come east so that Fredette could play a college game near his home, but Buffalo was considered first and then Albany seemed a likely destination.
"Then the mayor of Glens Falls, he was just avid that we figure out a way (to have the game in Glens Falls)," said Dave Rose, who was then BYU's head coach. "I said, if you can find a team, I'll play anywhere."
That's where Ithaca College came into the picture.
Doug Kenyon (then the State Boys Basketball Tournament chair) and Dave Casey (then a physical education teacher and coach in the Glens Falls school district) were fraternity brothers with Vermont athletic director Bob Corran from their days at Ithaca. Kenyon and Casey made contact with Corran and started the ball rolling on lining up UVM as the opponent. Eventually, it became a Vermont/BYU game in Glens Falls.
Staffing the game turned out to be a simple proposition. Kenyon just brought in most of the people associated with the state tournament.
"Our crew just plugged in and did what we always did," he said.
Kenyon, who was also Section II executive director, has since retired and spends his time between Glens Falls and Palm Harbor, Florida. Casey has also retired, but still helps as an assistant with the Glens Falls football team.
Diamond spent nine years as mayor and was then elected to the Warren County Board of Supervisors. Hall took his place as mayor of Glens Falls in 2018.
The Hometown Classic turned out to be one of the last events for Blumenfeld in Glens Falls. He moved on to manage the arena in Abbotsford, British Columbia, and later held jobs in Columbia (South Carolina), Buffalo and Philadelphia. In 2019 he became general manager of the arena in Johnstown (Pennsylvania), but was laid off after the coronavirus pandemic hit.
The coaches
Rose was in his sixth season as BYU's head coach when the Cougars came to Glens Falls in 2010.
This wasn't the first time he'd played a game in a senior star's hometown. There was something about those games he'd learned along the way — it's not always a storybook ending.
"You come to expect that the hometown player kind of struggles," Rose said. "There's a lot of pressure; a lot of distractions. I told the guys, 'We'll probably have to win this game without Jimmer.' And what I remember is, Jimmer won the game. I really was amazed how well Jimmer played under those circumstances."
The Cougars went 32-5 that season and made the NCAA Sweet 16. Rose was a Naismith Coach of the Year finalist. He coached another eight seasons, retiring in 2019 with a 348-135 record.
He suffered a heart attack a few months after retirement, but recovered quickly and is healthy now. He does some radio and TV commentary for BYU basketball and was traveling quite a bit before the pandemic hit.
Vermont was a small Division I school facing a Top 25 team in front of a hostile crowd in 2010. They were a decided underdog despite being the "home" team on the scoreboard, a fact that was often pointed out in media reports.
"I tried to tell (the players), we've got nothing to lose," then-UVM coach Mike Lonergan said, "but I also told them to enjoy it. We had a pretty good team and wanted to play in the NCAA tournament, and I thought (the game) would help us. Playing in an environment like that, it couldn't hurt us."
Lonergan felt Vermont could have played better, but he was happy they had a chance to play the game. And there was no missing the fact that the game was about Jimmer. About five minutes after the game, Lonergan looked down the hallway to see his wife and kids getting their picture taken with Fredette.
UVM went 23-9 that season and won the America East regular-season title, after which Lonergan left to become head coach at George Washington University. He was fired in 2016 after winning the NIT.
A Washington Post article, citing anonymous sources, reported that players had accused him of "verbal and emotional abuse." A statement from George Washington said an investigation found the coach had engaged in "conduct inconsistent with the university's values." Lonergan and the school later reached an out-of-court settlement over his dismissal.
Lonergan, who has denied any abuse, said of his time at George Washington, "I'm proud of everything I did at GW. Everything that was said against me was 100 percent false."
He is now assistant manager of the City of Bowie (Maryland) Municipal Gymnasium.
From the seats
A month before the Hometown Classic, Tony Hammel was in the hospital having a kidney removed. The Hometown Classic was his first public event since the operation. He sat in the first row across from the BYU bench to watch the man he'd coached all the way through high school.
“If I remember correctly, he scored the first seven points of the game,” said Hammel, who remembered correctly. “The Civic Center erupted. It was just chilling to hear and be a part of.”
Hammel, a third-grade teacher at Jackson Heights Elementary School, retired as a teacher and as the longtime Glens Falls boys basketball coach in 2016. He now jokingly refers to himself as a “professional club cleaner,” having picked up work cleaning carts and clubs at Saratoga Golf and Polo in the summer and a Florida course in the winter.
Sitting in the southeast corner of the building that night was Stacy Riley, a teacher who had Fredette as a student in the sixth and 10th grades when she was team teaching. It wasn't just basketball that Riley was thinking about as she watched.
A couple of years earlier, Riley had been having trouble getting a young son going on school mornings. With Fredette’s blessing, she made a deal with her son — get up on time and you can have breakfast with Jimmer. Some time later, she brought in donuts before school and her son had breakfast with a star.
“He’s just a genuine human being … kind and compassionate,” said Riley, who continues to teach at Glens Falls. “There’s nothing false about him. He’s an amazing man.”
Sitting about 10 or 12 rows up in a center section was Joe Girard Jr., along with his son, Joseph Girard III. The younger Girard was 10 years old at the time.
“He was at the age where he was very impressionable,” Girard Jr. said. “A lot of the stuff that Jimmer accomplished along the way, Joseph took it in. It was very impactful in a positive way.”
JG3 went on to become the state’s all-time leading scorer and is now a sophomore at Syracuse University. His father has a stray thought once a while, wondering if a Syracuse game in Glens Falls could be possible some day.
The family
Al and Kay Fredette sat three rows up, just behind Boston Celtics General Manager (and BYU alumn) Danny Ainge. A month earlier, when tickets first went on sale, Al Fredette had waited in line all night at the box office to make sure his family got enough tickets.
The two days that BYU was in town were a whirlwind. Jimmer spoke at Glens Falls High School and signed autographs around town. The team visited Crandall Park, where Jimmer played outdoor hoops.
"It was amazing. It was quite a thrill," said Al, who is semi-retired but still working as a financial advisor for Equitable Insurance.
T.J., Jimmer's older brother, was busy on the night of the game. He met with friends, moved around the building and went on the air with BYU radio. At halftime, he did a rap show.
He's always remembered the ovation when Jimmer came out of the game.
"To see the hometown crowd embrace him ... that moment was really special," he said.
Though he no longer performs, T.J. is now involved in a number of endeavors, including music producing and the TBT basketball tournament. He's also working on a screenplay that revolves around Jimmer and himself.
Jimmer Fredette finished out the 2010-11 season as the nation's top player and was drafted by the Sacramento Kings. He has since played 241 NBA games, but in recent years he's spent most of his time playing overseas in China or Greece.
His plans for the 2020-21 season were not finalized as of late last week, but Al Fredette said China and Greece were possible destinations.
Working the game
The camera operator told Molly Feigenbaum to just ignore him. That was hard to do with the camera right in front of her, and the big screen on the scoreboard was showing her as she sang the National Anthem.
"I was definitely nervous," she said. "It's probably one of the biggest events I've ever sung for. Once I got started, all the worry and caring about messing up goes away. You just kind of do what you do."
Feigenbaum has since moved from her native Glens Falls to Minneapolis, where she's a talent acquisition specialist for Hollstadt Consulting. She lives about 10 blocks from the area where protests were held in that city. She recently won an online singing competition that benefits Black Lives Matter, as well as families and businesses that were affected by the riots.
She considered it an honor to have been chosen, as did Bill Wetherbee, who handled the public address. Wetherbee said he can still see, in his mind, a second-half play when Fredette broke down the court and threw a long bounce pass to a teammate for a basket.
"That pass personified what kind of player he was," he said.
Wetherbee was superintendent of South Glens Falls schools from 1969 to 1988, then served as an adjunct professor at Castleton University for several years. He's now retired, but remains active in Section II and state boys basketball.
Also working at that game was Dave Strader. He was better known for his broadcast work in the hockey world, but as a Glens Falls High School graduate, he was a natural choice to do play by play for the broadcast by the CBS College Sports Network.
Sadly, Strader died of cancer in 2017. The press box at Cool Insuring Arena is named in his honor.
Tim McManus sat on the baseline with the rest of the media in 2010 and had the duty of writing the main game story for The Post-Star. Above his desk in the office was a glossy remake of a page from the 1994 NIT game at the Civic Center involving Siena. He was well aware of how important this game would be to Glens Falls history.
"For this one, I was nervous," he said. "I didn't want to screw it up. There was a duty to catch it for history. This could be the page on the wall that everyone's reading."
McManus later moved on to the Philadelphia Inquirer and is now director of product management for Joe Hand Promotions, which often promotes the UFC.
Also on press row was Alicia Johnson, who would write the column for the next day's Post-Star. Johnson had the "Jimmer beat" at the newspaper, responsible for keeping track of everything Fredette did throughout his final season.
"Al and T.J. and Kay (Fredette), they were just completely open," she said. "Whenever I called them and bugged them, they never got big-timey. I think they were just as flabbergasted as everyone else was (about Fredette's success). I don't think anyone could see it coming."
Johnson later became the sports editor of the Wilkes-Barre (Pennsylvania) Times Leader. She now works for Lonely Planet, a travel media company, covering the Caribbean and Central America.
The Jimmer Effect
There's no mistaking the impact that Jimmer Fredette and the Hometown Classic had on Glens Falls in 2010.
"Just talking about it gives me the chills," said Hall, the Glens Falls mayor. "It was an unbelievable night, one of the biggest nights the Civic Center has ever had."
But as big as Jimmer was in Glens Falls, he was even bigger for BYU, its fans and Provo, Utah.
For the next two or three years after the Hometown Classic, it was not uncommon for vacationing BYU students or alumni to show up at the Fredette house on Ogden Street, asking "Is this Jimmer's house?" The Fredettes would invite the visitors in to see his trophies.
Casey, the former Glens Falls coach, was among a group of local fans who flew out to Fredette's final BYU home game in 2011. He said Fredette's image and uniform No. 32 were everywhere in Provo.
"He made millions and millions of dollars for that school," Casey said. "I remember the noise there, when they introduced him. It was five times as loud (as the Hometown Classic), and longer. You could not hear a word they said over the loudspeaker."
