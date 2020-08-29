The Hometown Classic, a decade later

"You come to expect that the hometown player kind of struggles," Rose said. "There's a lot of pressure; a lot of distractions. I told the guys, 'We'll probably have to win this game without Jimmer.' And what I remember is, Jimmer won the game. I really was amazed how well Jimmer played under those circumstances."

The Cougars went 32-5 that season and made the NCAA Sweet 16. Rose was a Naismith Coach of the Year finalist. He coached another eight seasons, retiring in 2019 with a 348-135 record.

He suffered a heart attack a few months after retirement, but recovered quickly and is healthy now. He does some radio and TV commentary for BYU basketball and was traveling quite a bit before the pandemic hit.

Vermont was a small Division I school facing a Top 25 team in front of a hostile crowd in 2010. They were a decided underdog despite being the "home" team on the scoreboard, a fact that was often pointed out in media reports.

"I tried to tell (the players), we've got nothing to lose," then-UVM coach Mike Lonergan said, "but I also told them to enjoy it. We had a pretty good team and wanted to play in the NCAA tournament, and I thought (the game) would help us. Playing in an environment like that, it couldn't hurt us."