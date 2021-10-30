 Skip to main content
Terry leads way in Goblin Gallop

GLENS FALLS — Chuck Terry of Albany won the 28th annual Goblin Gallop 5K race on Saturday in at time of 17:10. Greg Ethier placed second and Tyler Truax was third.

Katie Brown of Charlton was the top female runner, completing the course in 22:20. Stacey Angell took second and Cory Heyman finished third.

Sixty-eight runners completed the race, which was based at Abraham Wing School.

