Terry leads way in Goblin Gallop Post-Star staff report Oct 30, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GLENS FALLS — Chuck Terry of Albany won the 28th annual Goblin Gallop 5K race on Saturday in at time of 17:10. Greg Ethier placed second and Tyler Truax was third. Katie Brown of Charlton was the top female runner, completing the course in 22:20. Stacey Angell took second and Cory Heyman finished third.Sixty-eight runners completed the race, which was based at Abraham Wing School. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Gallop Chuck Terry Katie Brown Sport Runner Goblin Cory Heyman Greg Ethier Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular This week's playoff schedule Here's the high school playoff schedule through the weekend. Class C football playoff pairings announced Section II on Sunday announced the Class C football playoff pairings and crossover games for next weekend. Brockway's OT goal lifts Argyle to upset victory Argyle upset top-seeded Northville 1-0 on Tuesday night to earn a spot in the Class D boys soccer championship game. Bailey, Freeman add spark to Spartans' new offensive scheme Queensbury's Trey Bailey and Zion Freeman are even more dangerous with the Spartans cooking up a spread formation scheme on offense. QHS, Lake George earn No. 2 volleyball seeds (with brackets) Pairings were announced Tuesday for the Section II Girls Volleyball Tournament. Queensbury captures first Sect. II girls soccer title (with video) Brigid Duffy's second-half goal lifted Queensbury to a 2-1 victory over Averill Park and the school's first Section II girls soccer title. Tuesday's Sectional Scoreboard Scores from Tuesday's sectional field hockey and soccer action. Thunder fall in season opener Newfoundland scored twice in the second period and beat the Adirondack Thunder 3-2 in the season opener on Saturday night. Friday's Sectional Scoreboard Scores from Friday's sectional playoffs. Queensbury rides big first half into sectional title game (with video) Queensbury scored three times in the first half and beat Burnt Hills 4-3 for their first-ever victory in a Section II semifinal. Watch Now: Related Video Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture Report: J.J Watt set to miss rest of 2021 season AP Report: J.J Watt set to miss rest of 2021 season Ex-Patriots safety Patrick Chung arrested for domestic violence AP Ex-Patriots safety Patrick Chung arrested for domestic violence Michael Jordan sneakers break auction record, selling for $1.47 million AP Michael Jordan sneakers break auction record, selling for $1.47 million