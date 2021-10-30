Terry leads way in Goblin Gallop

GLENS FALLS — Chuck Terry of Albany won the 28th annual Goblin Gallop 5K race on Saturday in at time of 17:10. Greg Ethier placed second and Tyler Truax was third.

Katie Brown of Charlton was the top female runner, completing the course in 22:20. Stacey Angell took second and Cory Heyman finished third.

Sixty-eight runners completed the race, which was based at Abraham Wing School.

Top 30 finishers Runner (city);Time 1. Chuck Terry (Albany);17:10 2. Greg Ethier (Mechanicville);19:12 3. Tyler Truax (Glens Falls);19:56 4. Timothy Bardin (Queensbury);20:39 5 Nick Lamando (Queensbury);21:03 6. Katie Brown (Charlton);22:20 7. Jarrod Ferullo (Glens Falls);22:57 8. Stacey Angell (Queensbury);22:58 9. Cory Heyman (Glens Falls);23:12 10. Nicholas Chowske (Queensbury);23:14 11. Sarah Piper (Fort Edward);23:15 12. Mark Ward (S. Glens Falls);23:20 13. William Mcgivney (Diamond Point);23:20 14. Beth Morrissey (Glens Falls);23:24 15. Erin Sipowicz (Queensbury);23:26 16. Daniel Roberts (Saratoga);23:52 17. Rebecca Evansky (Hudson Falls);24:03 18. Helena Trackey (Glens Falls);24:08 19. Clara Avery (Glens Falls);24:09 20. Katherine Lieberth (Glens Falls);24:14 21. Jim Goodspeed (Queensbury);24:20 22. Susan Coyner (Glens Falls);24:46 23. Kevin Driscoll (Glens Falls);24:46 24. Jessica Corwin (Ballston Spa);24:49 25. Wayne Fosmire (Fort Edward);24:57 26. Jane LaBombard (Glens Falls);25:01 27. Anthony Luciano (Fort Johnson);25:12 28. Alessi Haven (Glens Falls);25:17 29. Rich Elton (Queensbury);25:39 30. Lynn Potter (Glens Falls);25:58

