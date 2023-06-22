SAUGERTIES — Zander Teator's three-run triple was the big hit of a five-run first inning as the Glens Falls Dragons beat Saugerties 7-3 on Thursday in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game.

The Dragons (5-8) return home to face Albany at East Field on Friday night (7 p.m.).

Billy Canale went five innings in relief to get the win in Thursday's game. He allowed two runs on six hits. Starter Jedadiah Trudeau went two innings.

Odilio Cespedes and Jack Griffin also drove in runs in the first inning, when the Dragons sent eight batters to the plate. Trevor Dutra went 3 for 3 and Arit Moreno, Teator and Johan Sandoval each had two-hit games as part of Glens Falls' 12-hit attack.