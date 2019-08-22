GLENS FALLS — Thursday night’s exhibition game between Team Americas and Team World as part of the Aurora Games was a lesson in adapting for everyone.
With just two practices in them before the exhibition at Cool Insuring Arena, linemates and teammates were still figuring each other out. And that showed for most of the first two periods.
By late in the second and throughout the third, the offenses were noticeably more comfortable. That resulted in the game’s only goal on a play from two former 2018 U.S. Olympic Team members at 12:50 of the third to give Americas a 1-0 win before several hundred fans.
Haley Skarupa gathered the puck and kind of left it in front of the crease, where Hanna Brandt, with her back to the goal, gathered it and twisted her body around and shoved the puck past World goalie Jenny Harss.
“We wanted to give the fans at least one goal,” Brandt said. “Obviously it was good for the good guys to get the goal.
“I’ve played with a majority of the team at some point,” Brandt added. “Just remembering tendencies is important. Definitely helped to have this game.”
The teams will play in the Aurora Games’ official hockey game at 7 p.m. Friday at the Times Union Center.
Americas coach Digit Murphy said one reason the exhibition was hard to play was because there were media timeouts and 24 minutes in between periods — both things women aren’t used to.
“You couldn’t really keep the engine going,” Murphy said. “These kids are like thoroughbreds, you just roll and go, roll and go. They want to stay out there longer because they’re just getting going, so they don’t get off in time. Changes get a little wonky. When you look at the women’s game, a lot of them aren’t on TV, so your body and the way you train is different.”
The Aurora Games also come at a time when a lot of these players are wondering about their professional futures. With the Canadian Women’s Hockey League discontinuing operations in May and the NWHL facing problems of its own and only carrying five teams — along with the fact that more than 200 players agreed to not play in any North American league this season as they push for higher salaries and health insurance, among other things — it leaves futures uncertain.
Zoe Hickel has decided to play in Sweden this upcoming season. Skarupa and Brandt are still deciding what they’ll do. All agreed that the goal is one, unified league with decent pay, health insurance and the best players available.
For now, however, they have one more game and some new on-ice friends. Murphy made the point that it’s just as important to her to play rising talents and other players and not just the well-known Olympic players. She cited the play of goalie Lauren Dahm, a 29-year-old Baldwinsville native and Clarkson graduate with three years of CWHL experience.
“(She) really stole the show tonight,” Murphy said. “Katie Burt was the national team goalie, but Lauren was just as good most times.”
