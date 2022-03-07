Tavarres named coach of the year; Tennant an all-star

The Timberwolves, who went 7-11 in the region and 9-14 overall, qualified for the NJCAA Region III playoffs. It was believed to be the first postseason appearance for a SUNY Adirondack women's basketball team.

"I’m so proud of the coaching staff and the players because we are driving this program in the right direction," Tavarres said in a press release. "Making it to regionals was huge this year and I look at it as a nice stepping stone for the women's basketball program. So, this award is really just an extension of that. It's a team award."