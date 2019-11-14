SYRACUSE — It was a case of déjà vu for Syracuse Wednesday, but this time the offense woke up.
After a 1-for-13 start in the team’s season-opener against Virginia, the Orange missed their first nine shots against Colgate, going the first six minutes without a make. The Orange offense finally got going but defense still keyed the 70-54 win over Colgate.
“You lose your first (game) and you get off to a slow start starting the second game, we had to rely on our defense,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. “Our defense was really good just to keep the game reasonable, which we did against Virginia, but we have to get our offense going better.”
Point guard Jalen Carey was replaced by freshman Joe Girard III to start the second half, and Boeheim announced after the game that Girard would start Saturday against Seattle. The Glens Falls High School graduate finished Wednesday's game with five points, three steals and four assists.
“I thought Joe did a good job of just maintaining,’’ Boeheim told the Syracuse Post-Standard. “He didn’t score a lot. But I thought he did a job good of first of all defensively, he got three steals. I thought he stabilized us a little bit.’’
Bourama Sidibe recorded his third career double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds, Elijah Hughes added 17 points and eight assists for Syracuse. Buddy Boeheim chipped in with 17 points and six rebounds for the Orange.
The win marked the 54th consecutive win for Syracuse (1-1) against Colgate (1-2) The Raiders last beat Syracuse on Feb. 24, 1962.
Jordan Burns led Colgate with 12 points. Kelly Cummings added 10. Rapolas Ivanauskas had nine rebounds, but shot just 2-for-10.
Syracuse held Colgate to 30% shooting from the field, including 13 of 41 from 3. Colgate shot just 28% in the second half, including a 3 of 19 start. The Orange dominated inside, outscoring Colgate 34-8 in the paint.
“I thought we got to the 3-point shooters very well for a long extended period of time in the first half,” Boeheim said.
“The Syracuse game is really hard because teams like us on our level don’t play a zone, they’re not built like Syracuse,” said Colgate coach Matt Langel.
Burns agreed.
“Cuse is a tough team. They play a 2-3 zone. They have a lot of long guys.”
Hughes said that once his teammates got in the right mindset, the defense kicked things up a notch.
“We got after it more on defense (in the second half). We located. We matched up better. When we’re in our spots it’s hard to score against us.”
“I thought we really located shooters well. We were flying around and we contested a lot of hard shots,” Buddy Boeheim said.
The Orange hit 50% from the field 7 of 17 from beyond the arc.
Syracuse shot 7 of 12 from the foul line after going just 3 of 7 against Virginia. Two games don’t make a trend, but the early results from the line are not good.
After shooting 11 of 15 in his first two games, Will Rayman was a cold 2 of 9.
