Sylvia gets the win as Dragons dump Albany

ALBANY — Queensbury graduate Jack Sylvia got the win as the Glens Falls Dragons' bats came alive in an 11-4 victory over the Albany Dutchmen on Tuesday night.

It was only the fourth win in 16 games for the Dragons in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. The Dragons had been held to three runs in their previous four games.

Leadoff hitter Peter O'Toole led the Glens Falls attack, going 3 for 5. Colby Brouillette and Ryan Ash each drove in two runs.

Sylvia, who pitches for St. Lawrence University, held Albany to two hits and two runs over seven innings for his first win of the summer. Braedon Plowman pitched the final two innings.

The Dragons broke out for five runs in the second inning. A John Collins sacrifice fly, Ash's two-run double, O'Toole's run-scoring single and an error accounted for the runs.

Glens Falls got five more in the fourth, an inning highlighted by Brouillette's two-run double. Evan Keegan hit a solo homer in the fifth.

Freddie Callo took the loss for Albany, giving up seven runs on seven hits over three innings.

The Dragons play at Oneonta on Wednesday, get a day off, then host Oneonta in a 5 p.m. doubleheader on Friday at East Field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0