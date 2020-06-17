SUNYAC switches to geographic divisions for fall team sports

The State University of New York Athletic Conference will split into two divisions in the sports of men's and women's soccer, and in the sport of women's volleyball for the 2020 athletic season, while the sport of women's tennis will move its entire conference schedule and championship to the spring of 2021.
The decision was made by the SUNYAC Board of Directors on Monday during its weekly conference meeting.
Using I-81 as a rough roadmap, the SUNYAC will divide into an East-West configuration using a double round-robin format in soccer and volleyball, with teams playing contests on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting Sept. 30.
The West Division will be comprised of Brockport, Buffalo State, Fredonia, Geneseo and Oswego, while the East Division will consist of Cortland, New Paltz, Oneonta, Plattsburgh and Potsdam.
In a release, SUNY Plattsburgh Athletic Director Mike Howard said the move helps with both the health of student-athletes and the cutting of "some significant travel expenses, which is vital to all our institutions."
Splitting into two divisions significantly reduces travel costs for most of the institutions and reduces the health and safety risks by eliminating most overnights in hotel rooms.
Teams will play home-and-home divisional contests, with the top two teams in each division securing a playoff berth. Institutions still have the autonomy to schedule non-conference opponents at their discretion, while members of the two divisions potentially could schedule non-conference crossover contests against each other that would have no impact on the SUNYAC standings.
The playoff format will continue using the Wednesday-Saturday timeline with the semifinals for all three sports being held on Nov. 4 and the championships played on Nov. 7. The semifinals will feature crossover contests with the second seed facing the top seed of the opposite division.
The conference is working on a plan on which school would host the championship in the East-West format, and is modifying its tiebreaker system to accommodate the new setup.
The women's tennis season is played in the fall, but the sport's NCAA Championships are offered in the spring. This gives the conference an opportunity to evaluate a potential permanent switch.
