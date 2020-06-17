SUNYAC switches to geographic divisions for fall team sports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

The State University of New York Athletic Conference will split into two divisions in the sports of men's and women's soccer, and in the sport of women's volleyball for the 2020 athletic season, while the sport of women's tennis will move its entire conference schedule and championship to the spring of 2021.

The decision was made by the SUNYAC Board of Directors on Monday during its weekly conference meeting.

Using I-81 as a rough roadmap, the SUNYAC will divide into an East-West configuration using a double round-robin format in soccer and volleyball, with teams playing contests on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting Sept. 30.

The West Division will be comprised of Brockport, Buffalo State, Fredonia, Geneseo and Oswego, while the East Division will consist of Cortland, New Paltz, Oneonta, Plattsburgh and Potsdam.

In a release, SUNY Plattsburgh Athletic Director Mike Howard said the move helps with both the health of student-athletes and the cutting of "some significant travel expenses, which is vital to all our institutions."

Splitting into two divisions significantly reduces travel costs for most of the institutions and reduces the health and safety risks by eliminating most overnights in hotel rooms.