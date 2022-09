COBLESKILL — Former Queensbury standout Nick Logan, a junior at SUNY Cobleskill, has been named the North Atlantic Conference Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week.

Logan placed second overall in a field of 47 runners at the Oneonta Airfield Invitational, hosted by SUNY Oneonta on Saturday.

Logan covered the 8-kilometer course in a time of 26 minutes, 13.6 seconds to claim the runner-up spot. As a team, the Fighting Tigers finished with 58 points to place third overall in the seven-team field.