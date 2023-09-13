COBLESKILL — Former Queensbury standout Nick Logan, a senior runner at SUNY Cobleskill, repeated as the North Atlantic Conference Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week.

Logan led the Fighting Tigers to the team title of their own Steven A. Warde Invitational with a second-place finish Saturday. Logan covered the 8-kilometer course in a time of 27 minutes, 36.69 seconds.

On Sept. 2, Logan led SUNY Cobleskill to the team title at the Vermont State University-Castleton Invitational, finishing second overall in 29:17. That also earned him Runner of the Week honors.