COBLESKILL — Former Argyle standout Alyssa Freeguard, a freshman at SUNY Cobleskill, has been named North Atlantic Conference Rookie of the Week and Runner of the Week.

Freeguard, a member of the Fighting Tigers' women's cross country team, placed ninth overall in a field of 73 on Saturday at the WNEU Golden Bear Invitational in Springfield, Mass. She finished the 6-kilometer course in 25 minutes, 33 seconds.

She led SUNY Cobleskill to a fifth-place finish out of 11 teams with 128 points.