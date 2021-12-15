 Skip to main content
SUNY Adirondack's Tanner Dunkley named NJCAA Region III Athlete of Week

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack men's basketball freshman Tanner Dunkley has been named the NJCAA Region III Athlete of the Week.

Dunkley, a 6-foot-5 forward who played at North Warren, averaged 18 points and 15 rebounds and shot 70 percent from the floor to lead the Timberwolves to their first two wins of the season.

On Friday, Dunkley racked up 15 points, 13 rebounds and three steals as Adirondack rolled to a 100-49 win over Landmark College of Vermont.

On Sunday, he netted 21 points, snagged 17 rebounds and blocked three shots as the Timberwolves defeated Cayuga Community College, 80-57.

