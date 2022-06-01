SUNY Adirondack's Smith, Baldwin qualify for NJCAA golf nationals

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack freshman Rory Smith was recently named an NJCAA Region III Athlete of the Week for her performance in golf.

Smith, a Johnsburg graduate from North Creek, won the Region III women's golf championship at the Chautauqua Golf Club. The Timberwolves' only female golfer, she shot a 91 and an 86 to win by 18 strokes in the May 14-15 tournament.

She qualified for the NJCAA Division III women's golf national championship, scheduled for Jun 7-10 at the Chautauqua Golf Club in western New York.

Also qualifying for nationals on the men's side was Adirondack's Liam Baldwin, who won a playoff against teammate Andrew Lipscomb after the two finished in a tie for eighth in the Region III tournament.

Baldwin shot a 78-87—165 and Lipscomb carded a 82-83—165 to tie for eighth. Both are freshmen from Saratoga Springs.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0