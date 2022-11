QUEENSBURY — Christanna McCray scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures Wednesday night as the SUNY Adirondack women's basketball team opened the season with a 68-45 victory over Word of Life.

Torri Bernard added 14 points for the Timberwolves, Imperess McDowell had 13 points and 11 boards, and Nya VanKleeck contributed 12 points. McCray grabbed nine rebounds and Jessalyn Tennant dished out five assists in the victory.