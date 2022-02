TROY — The SUNY Adirondack women's basketball team is set to play Hudson Valley Community College in an NJCAA Region III playoff game on Saturday at noon at HVCC.

The Timberwolves, 7-11 in Region III and 9-13 overall, are seeded ninth in the regional tournament. A victory puts them into the Elite Eight of the tournament.

SUNY Adirondack officials believe it is the first postseason appearance for the Timberwolves' women's team.

