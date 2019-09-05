{{featured_button_text}}

SUNY ADIRONDACK 3,

HUDSON VALLEY CC 0

(at SUNY Adirondack)

Set scores -- 25-18, 25-10, 25-22.

Adirondack -- Jana Depalo: 15 kills. Karley Hertzner: 7 kills. Emily Vetere: 11 digs. Megan Friske: 8 digs. Raeann Bombard: 26 assists.

Records -- Adirondack: 1-0, 1-0. Hudson Valley Cc: 0-1, 1-1.

Comments: The team demonstrated strong offense power with 28 kills and 18 aces. Alysia Kane starts her first college game with 5 blocks, 8 digs, and 1 ace. Timberwolves will travel to North Country CC for their first conference game on Wednesday.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments