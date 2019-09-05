SUNY ADIRONDACK 3,
HUDSON VALLEY CC 0
(at SUNY Adirondack)
Set scores -- 25-18, 25-10, 25-22.
Adirondack -- Jana Depalo: 15 kills. Karley Hertzner: 7 kills. Emily Vetere: 11 digs. Megan Friske: 8 digs. Raeann Bombard: 26 assists.
Records -- Adirondack: 1-0, 1-0. Hudson Valley Cc: 0-1, 1-1.
Comments: The team demonstrated strong offense power with 28 kills and 18 aces. Alysia Kane starts her first college game with 5 blocks, 8 digs, and 1 ace. Timberwolves will travel to North Country CC for their first conference game on Wednesday.
