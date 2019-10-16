SUNY ADIRONDACK 3,
DAVIS COLLEGE 1
(at Queensbury )
League: Non-league
Set scores — 25-20, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20.
SUNY Adirondack — Karley Hertzner: 11 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks. Jana Depalo: 8 kills, 5 aces. Alysia Kane: 23 digs, 8 kills, 3 aces. Megan Friske: 15 digs. Raeann Bombard: 39 assists, Alaina Keating 6 kills. Emily Vetere 5 kills.
Records — SUNY Adirondack: 4-1, 16-7.
Comments: Kane played her all-around game. Bombard connected the team defense and offense with 39 assists. Adirondacck will face its conference opponent North Country CC at Glens Falls High School on Friday at 7 p.m.
