SUNY ADIRONDACK 3,
CAYUGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE 0
(at Auburn)
Set scores — 25-16. 25-9, 25-16.
SUNY Adirondack — Jana Depalo: 10 kills. Alaina Keating: 9 kills. Morgan Bellanger: 12 digs. Alysia Kane: 9 digs, 6 kills. Raeann Bombard: 36 assists, 5 kills. Karley Hertzner 7 kills.
Records — Suny Adirondack: 3-1, 12-7. Cayuga Community College: 0-4, 0-19.
Comments: Alaina Keating played her best offense game of the season.
JEFFERSON CC 3, SUNY ADIRONDACK 0
(at Auburn)
Set scores — 25-17, 25-15, 25-18.
SUNY Adirondack — Jana Depalo: 10 kills. Alysia Kane: 3 kills. Megan Friske: 12 digs. Morgan Bellanger: 8 digs. Raeann Bombard: 20 assists.
Records — Jefferson Cc: 4-1, 20-4. Suny Adirondack: 3-1, 11-7.
SUNY ADIRONDACK 3,
ONONDAGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE 0
(at Auburn)
Set scores — 25-16, 27-25, 25-11.
Suny Adirondack — Karley Hertzner: 12 kills. Jana Depalo: 10 kills. Morgan Bellanger: 17 digs. Megan Friske: 13 digs. Raeann Bombard: 24 assists.
Records — SUNY Adirondack: 3-1, 10-7. Onondaga Community College: 1-4, 3-13.
Comments: Timberwolves totaled 11 aces in the game: Bellanger 4, Hertzner 3, Friske 2, Depalo and Alysia Kane each had one ace.
