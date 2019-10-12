SUNY ADIRONDACK 3,
PAUL SMITH'S COLLEGE 0
(at Paul Smiths, NY)
Set scores — 25-16, 25-9, 25-15.
SUNY Adirondack — Karley Hertzner: 10 kills. Jana Depalo: 9 kills. Megan Friske: 13 digs. Kayleigh Wade: 9 digs. Raeann Bombard: 22 assists.
Records — SUNY Adirondack: 4-1, 15-7. Paul Smith's College: 8-1, 12-8.
Notes: Timberwolves blanked Paul Smith College with their all-round attacking power — Depalo led the team with 9 kills and 6 aces, Hertner had 10 kills 2 blocks and 2 aces, Alysia Kane input 5 blocks, 4 aces, and 2 kills. Bellanger shone in both defense and offense lines with 10 digs, 3 aces and 2 kills. Bombard also add 3 kills and 2 aces. Timberwolves will wrap up their regular season with five home games at Queensbury High School: vs. Davis College on Wednesday (7 p.m.), vs. North Country CC on Friday (7 p.m.) and vs. Herkimer CC, Mohawk Valley CC and FMCC on Oct. 20.
SUNY ADIRONDACK 3,
DAVIS COLLEGE 0
(at Paul Smith, NY)
Set scores — 25-10, 25-10, 25-13.
SUNY Adirondack — Karley Hertzner: 10 kills. Jana Depalo: 8 kills. Megan Friske: 6 digs. Kayleigh Wade: 6 digs. Raeann Bombard: 27 assists.
Records — SUNY Adirondack: 4-1, 14-7.
Notes: Hertzner led the team offense with 10 kills, 6 aces and 3 blocks. Depalo added 8 kills and 2 aces. Morgan Bellanger played a solid all-round game with 6 kills, 6 aces and 11 digs. Alaina Keating and Emily Vetere each contributed 3 kills.
