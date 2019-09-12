{{featured_button_text}}

SUNY ADIRONDACK 3,
PAUL SMITH'S COLLEGE 0

(at Glens Falls High School)

Set scores — 25-17, 25-15, 25-17.

SUNY Adirondack — Karley Hertzner: 9 kills. Jana Depalo: 9 kills. Megan Friske: 11 digs. Kayleigh Wade: 10 digs. Raeann Bombard: 31 assists.

Records — SUNY Adirondack: 2-0, 3-0. Paul Smith College: 3-0, 4-3.

Comments: Timberwolves swept Paul Smith's College Bobcats on their home court at Glens Falls High School to extend their straight-sets wins to three matches. The Timberwolves established a balanced offense and defense system. The co-captains, Karley Hertzner, and Jana Depalo, led the team offense with 9 kills each. First-year players Raeann Bombard (Hudson Falls), Alysia Kane (Lake George) and Kayleigh Wade (Hartford) quickly established themselves in the system: Bombard had 31 asssts, Kane made 6 kills, 3 blocks, 11 digs, and Wade added 10 digs.

