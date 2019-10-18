SUNY ADIRONDACK 3,
NORTH COUNTRY CC 0
(at Glens Falls)
Set scores — 25-11, 25-8, 25-11.
SUNY Adirondack — Jana Depalo: 13 kills, 7 aces. Karley Hertzner: 9 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks. Morgan Bellanger: 7 digs, 4 kills. Megan Friske: 5 digs. Raeann Bombard: 26 assists, 7 digs, 5 aces. Alaina Keating 5 kills. Alysia Kane 6 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks.
Records — SUNY Adirondack: 5-1, 17-7. North Country CC: 0-5, 3-18.
Comments: The Timberwolves swept North Country in a high-intensity match to honor its five seniors: Karley Hertzner (co-captain), Jana Depalo (co-captain), Morgan Bellanger, Megan Friske, and Alaina Keating. Depalo had a 58% hitting efficiency. The Timberwolves will host their POD tournament Sunday at Queensbury High School (10 a.m.) and will face Herkimer CC, Mohawk Valley, and FMCC.
