SUNY ADIRONDACK 3,
FULTON–MONTGOMERY 0
(at F-MCC)
Set scores — 25-19, 25-20, 25-16.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
SUNY Adirondack — Alysia Kane: 12 kills, 3 aces. Megan Friske: 17 digs. Morgan Bellanger: 15 digs. Kayleigh Wade: 5 digs. Raeann Bombard: 31 assists. Jana Depalo 8 kills. Karley Hertzner 8 kills. Alaina Keating 3 kills.
Records — SUNY Adirondack: 3-0, 8-4. F-MCC: 0-2, 2-9.
Comments: Highlight of the game: Alysia Kane jump-started the third set with 10 service points, including 2 aces to take an 11-1 lead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.