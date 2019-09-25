{{featured_button_text}}

SUNY ADIRONDACK 3,

FULTON–MONTGOMERY 0

(at F-MCC)

Set scores — 25-19, 25-20, 25-16.

SUNY Adirondack — Alysia Kane: 12 kills, 3 aces. Megan Friske: 17 digs. Morgan Bellanger: 15 digs. Kayleigh Wade: 5 digs. Raeann Bombard: 31 assists. Jana Depalo 8 kills. Karley Hertzner 8 kills. Alaina Keating 3 kills.

Records — SUNY Adirondack: 3-0, 8-4. F-MCC: 0-2, 2-9.

Comments: Highlight of the game: Alysia Kane jump-started the third set with 10 service points, including 2 aces to take an 11-1 lead.

