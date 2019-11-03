REGION III CHAMPIONSHIPS
Pool play: SUNY Adirondacks finished 0-3 in pool play at NJCAA Region III Championships hosted by Niagara Community College.
All-star honors: Jana Depalo was named to All-Region Team.
First match: Timberwolves (7th seed) lost to Monroe CC (2nd seed), 9-25, 17-25 and 18-25.
Individual stats: Depalo led the team with 9 kills while Alysia Kane added 4 kills. Morgan Bellanger is the key player of defense with 7 digs. Raeann Bombard made 16 assists and 6 digs despite a back injury.
Second match: Adirondack lost to 4th seed Broome CC, 14-25, 18-25, 23-25.
Individual stats: Depalo lead the team with 8 and Emily Vetere added 6 kills. Bellanger had 12 digs. Bombard made 20 assists and 8 digs.
Third match: The Timberwolves lost to Corning, 15-25, 25-18, 18-25.
Individual stats: Depalo and Kane each made 9 kills. Bellanger had 14 digs. Megan Friske added 10 digs. Bombard ended up with 24 assists, 6 digs and 3 kills.
Timberwolves' records: 21-10 overall, 5-1 in conference.
