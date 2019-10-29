SUNY ADIRONDACK 3,
MOHAWK VALLEY CC 1
(at Glens Falls High School)
Set scores — 16-25, 25-21,25-15, 25-20.
SUNY Adirondack — Karley Hertzner: 16 kills. Jana Depalo: 11 kills. Alysia Kane: 11 digs. Morgan Bellanger: 8 digs. Raeann Bombard: 36 assists.
Records — SUNY Adirondack: 5-1, 21-7. Mohawk Valley CC: 3-2, 10-14.
Notes: The SUNY Adirondack Timberwolves defeated Mohawk Valley CC 3-1 in the critical playoff to advance to the NJCAA Region III Championships hosted by Niagara Community College this weekend. Karley Hertzner led the team offense with 16 kills, 2 blocks, and 1 ace. The other outstanding players were Jana Depalo 11 kills, 4 aces and 11 digs; Emily Vetere 9 kills and 3 aces; Kane 8 kills, 2 blocks, and 11 digs. Bellanger added 8 digs, 2 kills, and 1 ace. Setter Bombard made 36 kills and 9 digs. The Timberwolves enter the regional championships as the No. 7 seed with their peak performance of 11 straight wins.
