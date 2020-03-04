SUNY Adirondack picks up first baseball win

SUNY ADIRONDACK 7,
BERGEN COMMUNITY COLLEGE 4
Adirondack 112 210 0 — 7 6 1
You have free articles remaining.
Bergen 120 001 0 — 4 10 2
WP — Justin O’Neil (1-0). 2B — Josh Myers (A). 3B — Josh Myers (A). HR — Chewy Stublebine (A).
SUNY Adirondack highlights: Josh Myers 2 for 3, 2 RBIs, Chewy Stubblebine 1 for 4, HR, 2 RBIs, Justin O’Neil 6 IP, 5k’s, 3 ER.
Records: SUNY Adirondack 1-4.
Notes: The SUNY Adirondack baseball team began its season on Feb. 22 at the defending national champions, Cumberland Community College. The Timberwolves’ first win of the season came against another national powerhouse, Bergen Community College, in the second game of a March 1 doubleheader in New Jersey. The Timberwolves head to Florida on March 7 for an eight-game spring break trip.