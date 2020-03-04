SUNY Adirondack picks up first baseball win
0 comments
agate

SUNY Adirondack picks up first baseball win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SUNY ADIRONDACK 7,

BERGEN COMMUNITY COLLEGE 4

Adirondack 112 210 0 — 7 6 1

Bergen 120 001 0 — 4 10 2

WP — Justin O’Neil (1-0). 2B — Josh Myers (A). 3B — Josh Myers (A). HR — Chewy Stublebine (A).

SUNY Adirondack highlights: Josh Myers 2 for 3, 2 RBIs, Chewy Stubblebine 1 for 4, HR, 2 RBIs, Justin O’Neil 6 IP, 5k’s, 3 ER.

Records: SUNY Adirondack 1-4.

Notes: The SUNY Adirondack baseball team began its season on Feb. 22 at the defending national champions, Cumberland Community College. The Timberwolves’ first win of the season came against another national powerhouse, Bergen Community College, in the second game of a March 1 doubleheader in New Jersey. The Timberwolves head to Florida on March 7 for an eight-game spring break trip.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News