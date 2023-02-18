QUEENSBURY — The SUNY Adirondack men's basketball team will host Tompkins Cortland Community College in an NJCAA Region III playoff game on Sunday at 3 p.m.

The Timberwolves, seeded eighth, are in the playoffs for the first time since 2010. The winner of Sunday's game moves on to face top-seeded Mohawk Valley on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

The Timberwolves finished the regular season with four straight wins, capped by an 83-77 victory over Clinton Community College in which Tyerell Monroe scored 29 points. SUNY Adirondack is 14-12 overall.