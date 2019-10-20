{{featured_button_text}}

SUNY ADIRONDACK 3,

FULTON MONTGOMERY CC 0

(at Queensbury)

Set scores — 25-18, 25-23, 25-18.

SUNY Adirondack — Jana Depalo: 14 kills. Alysia Kane: 7 kills. Kayleigh Wade: 11 digs. Megan Friske: 9 digs. Raeann Bombard: 24 assists.

Records — SUNY Adirondack: 5-1, 20-7.

Notes: The Timberwolves blanked Fulton Montgomery CC Raiders to finish their home POD tournament by beating all three conference opponents. Depalo led the team with 14 kills and 2 blocks. Kane had 7 kills, 5 blocks, 10 digs, and 2 aces. Other outstanding players: Karley Hertzner (4 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace), Morgan Bellanger (4 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace), Emily Vetere (4 kills), Bombard (24 assists, 12 digs, 1 ace). SUNY Adirondack finished its regular season with a 20-7 seasonal record and 10 straight wins to enter the NJCAA Region III Championship hosted by Niagara CC on November 2-3.

SUNY ADIRONDACK 3,

MOHAWK VALLEY CC 1

(at Queensbury)

Set scores — 25-16, 14-25, 25-23, 25-23.

SUNY Adirondack — Jana Depalo: 9 kills. Alysia Kane: 8 kills. Morgan Bellanger: 14 digs. Megan Friske: 10 digs. Raeann Bombard: 26 assists.

Notes: Depalo had 9 kills and 2 aces, Kane made 8 kills, 9 digs and 3 blocks. Karley Hertzner contributed 4 kills, 5 blocks and 1 ace. Emily Verere added 6 kills to reinforce the offense power. Bombard finished the game with 26 assists 10 digs and 2 aces.

SUNY ADIRONDACK 3,

HERKIMER COUNTY CC 2

(at Queensbury)

Set scores — 25-15, 20-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-13.

SUNY Adirondack — Jana Depalo: 19 kills. Alysia Kane: 14 kills. Megan Friske: 24 digs. Morgan Bellanger: 15 digs. Raeann Bombard: 40 assists.

Comments: The Timberwolves endured a tough battle to beat Herkimer 3-2. Depalo led the team’s offense with 19 kills, 2 aces and 1 block. Kane added 14 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks and 10 digs. Alaina Keating’s 9 kills came at critical times. Bellanger made 15 digs, 5 kills and 1 block. Bombard had a season-high 51 assists and 20 digs.

