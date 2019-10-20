SUNY ADIRONDACK 3,
FULTON MONTGOMERY CC 0
(at Queensbury)
Set scores — 25-18, 25-23, 25-18.
SUNY Adirondack — Jana Depalo: 14 kills. Alysia Kane: 7 kills. Kayleigh Wade: 11 digs. Megan Friske: 9 digs. Raeann Bombard: 24 assists.
Records — SUNY Adirondack: 5-1, 20-7.
Notes: The Timberwolves blanked Fulton Montgomery CC Raiders to finish their home POD tournament by beating all three conference opponents. Depalo led the team with 14 kills and 2 blocks. Kane had 7 kills, 5 blocks, 10 digs, and 2 aces. Other outstanding players: Karley Hertzner (4 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace), Morgan Bellanger (4 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace), Emily Vetere (4 kills), Bombard (24 assists, 12 digs, 1 ace). SUNY Adirondack finished its regular season with a 20-7 seasonal record and 10 straight wins to enter the NJCAA Region III Championship hosted by Niagara CC on November 2-3.
SUNY ADIRONDACK 3,
MOHAWK VALLEY CC 1
(at Queensbury)
You have free articles remaining.
Set scores — 25-16, 14-25, 25-23, 25-23.
SUNY Adirondack — Jana Depalo: 9 kills. Alysia Kane: 8 kills. Morgan Bellanger: 14 digs. Megan Friske: 10 digs. Raeann Bombard: 26 assists.
Notes: Depalo had 9 kills and 2 aces, Kane made 8 kills, 9 digs and 3 blocks. Karley Hertzner contributed 4 kills, 5 blocks and 1 ace. Emily Verere added 6 kills to reinforce the offense power. Bombard finished the game with 26 assists 10 digs and 2 aces.
SUNY ADIRONDACK 3,
HERKIMER COUNTY CC 2
(at Queensbury)
Set scores — 25-15, 20-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-13.
SUNY Adirondack — Jana Depalo: 19 kills. Alysia Kane: 14 kills. Megan Friske: 24 digs. Morgan Bellanger: 15 digs. Raeann Bombard: 40 assists.
Comments: The Timberwolves endured a tough battle to beat Herkimer 3-2. Depalo led the team’s offense with 19 kills, 2 aces and 1 block. Kane added 14 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks and 10 digs. Alaina Keating’s 9 kills came at critical times. Bellanger made 15 digs, 5 kills and 1 block. Bombard had a season-high 51 assists and 20 digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.