SUNY ADIRONDACK 3,

NORTH COUNTRY COMMUNITY COLLEGE 0

(at NCCC)

Set scores — 25-19, 25-16, 25-17.

Adirondack — Karley Hertzner: 12 kills, 6 blocks, 3 aces. Alysia Kane: 8 kills, 9 digs, 4 blocks, 2 aces. Morgan Bellanger: 12 digs. Megan Friske: 8 digs. Raeann Bombard: 29 assists, 3 aces, 2 digs.

Records — Adirondack: 2-0, 2-0. North Country : 0-2, 0-2.

Comments: The Timberwolves will play against Paul Smith’s College om Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Glens Falls High School.

