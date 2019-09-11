SUNY ADIRONDACK 3,
NORTH COUNTRY COMMUNITY COLLEGE 0
(at NCCC)
Set scores — 25-19, 25-16, 25-17.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Adirondack — Karley Hertzner: 12 kills, 6 blocks, 3 aces. Alysia Kane: 8 kills, 9 digs, 4 blocks, 2 aces. Morgan Bellanger: 12 digs. Megan Friske: 8 digs. Raeann Bombard: 29 assists, 3 aces, 2 digs.
Records — Adirondack: 2-0, 2-0. North Country : 0-2, 0-2.
Comments: The Timberwolves will play against Paul Smith’s College om Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Glens Falls High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.