SUNY ADIRONDACK 3,

HUDSON VALLEY CC 0

(at Troy, NY)

Set scores — 25-20, 25-8, 25-15.

SUNY Adirondack — Jana Depalo: 11 kills. Karley Hertzner: 11 kills. Morgan Bellanger: 11 digs. Kayleigh Wade: 6 digs. Raeann Bombard: 40 assists.

Records — SUNY Adirondack: 4-1, 13-7. Hudson Valley Cc: 3-2, 5-13.

Comments: Setter Raeann Bombard, controlled the pace of the game with her season-high 40 assists. Karley Hertzner led the team offense with 11 kills and 4 blocks. Depalo also made 11 kills, Emily Vetere and Alysia Kane each added 8 kills. Depalo served 18 in a row in the second set to break the school record of 17 straight serves set by her teammate Morgan Bellanger last season.

