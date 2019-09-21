SUNY ADIRONDACK 3, ERIE C.C. 0
(at Saranac Lake)
Set scores -- 25-16, 25-21, 25-9.
SUNY Adirondack -- Karley Hertzner: 8 kills. Alysia Kane: 8 kills. Megan Friske: 14 digs. Morgan Bellanger: 13 digs. Raeann Bombard: 24 assists.
Records -- Adirondack: 3-0, 7-4. Erie: 2-3, 2-11.
Notes: Four Timberwolves dominated the front line: Karley Hertzner and Alysia Kane each recorded 8 kills while Jana Depalo and Emily Vetere each made 6 kills. Megan Friske (14 digs) and Morgan Bellanger (13 digs) formed a solid defense. Kane and Vetere also added 4 blocks each. The Timberwolves were down 10-16 in the 2nd set. Both Bellanger and Kane led a five-service point momentum surge to carry the team to 22-17 advantage.
SUNY ADIRONDACK 3,
NIAGARA C.C. 0
(at Saranac Lake)
Set scores -- 25-14, 25-18, 25-16.
SUNY Adirondack -- Alysia Kane: 10 kills. Karley Hertzner: 6 kills. Morgan Bellanger: 13 digs. Megan Friske: 7 digs. Raeann Bombard: 18 assists.
Records -- Adirondack: 3-0, 7-4. Niagara: 1-4, 1-5.
Notes: Alysia Kane led the Timberwolves to launch a strong attack and solid defense to sweep Niagara County Community College. Kane made 10 kills, 9 blocks, 3 digs and 1 ace in the game. Morgan Bellanger also excelled in both front and back row with 13 digs, 3 blocks, 2 kills and 1 ace. Kayleigh Wade also had a great defensive effort of 5 digs.
JAMESTOWN C.C. 3,
SUNY ADIRONDACK 0
(at Saranac Lake)
Set scores -- 25-21, 25-17, 29-27.
SUNY Adirondack -- Jana Depalo: 12 kills. Emily Vetere: 5 kills. Morgan Bellanger: 13 digs. Alysia Kane: 11 digs. Raeann Bombard: 24 assists.
Records -- Jamestown: 5-0, 9-4. Adirondack: 3-0, 7-4.
Notes: Adirondack Timberwolves lost to the Region III defending champion. Karley Hertzner led a five-serve-point surge (including 3 aces) to tie the game at 10-10 in the first set, but errors cost the Timberwolves. In the third set, the Timberwolves' 3 set-point effort ended with errors. The highlight of the game: Coach Li commend Raeann Bombard's setting selection and the team's 14 blocking effort: Hertzner 5, Kane 3, Vetere 3, Depalo 2, and Bellanger 1.
