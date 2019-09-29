SUNY ADIRONDACK 3,
SUNY BROOME 2
(at Binghamton)
Set scores — 25-20, 6-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-13.
SUNY Adirondack — Jana Depalo: 18 kills. Karley Hertzner: 6 kills. Megan Friske: 19 digs. Morgan Bellanger: 16 digs. Raeann Bombard: 27 assists.
Records — SUNY Adirondack: 4-0, 9-5. SUNY Broome: 9-2, 15-5.
Notes: SUNY Adirondack defeated defending NJCAA Region III champion SUNY Broome. The Timeberwolves spread their attacking points to five players: Depalo 18, Hertzner 6, Emily Vetere 6, Alysia Kane 4 and Bellanger 4. Coach Li commend Setter Raeann Bombard's setting selections. Depalo shined on both offense and defense with 18 kills and 12 digs. This critical win secured for the Timberwolves a Region III playoff position.
SUNY ADIRONDACK 3,
TOMPKINS CORTLAND 0
(at Binghamton)
Set scores — 25-21, 25-11, 25-14.
SUNY Adirondack — Jana Depalo: 12 kills. Karley Hertzner: 7 kills. Alexis Sammarco: 10 digs. Alysia Kane: 8 digs. Raeann Bombard: 24 assists.
Records — SUNY Adirondack: 4-0, 10-5. Tompkins Cortland CC: 2-7, 2-8.
Notes: With the Timberwolves fully in control of the offense and defense ends, Adirondack rotated its whole roster in the game. Timberwolves made 8 aces in the game: Megan Friske 2, Alysia Kane 2, Depalo 2, Kayleigh Wade 1 and Morgan Bellanger 1.
CORNING CC 3,
SUNY ADIRONDACK 1
(at Binghamton)
Set scores — 18-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17.
SUNY Adirondack — Jana Depalo: 17 kills. Karley Hertzner: 11 kills. Megan Friske: 24 digs. Morgan Bellanger: 13 digs. Raeann Bombard: 37 assists.
Records — Corning Community College: 7-2, 8-4. SUNY Adirondack: 3-0, 9-4.
Notes: Timberwolves volleyball lost the momentum after the first set win and second-set battle. The other outstanding players: Alysia Kane 7 kills, 3 blocks and 10 digs; Emily Vetere 5 kills and 1 ace; Kayleigh Wade 7 digs.
