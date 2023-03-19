Sunday's scores:
BOYS BASKETBALL
State Tournament
Class B Final
Westhill 66, Catholic Central 61
Class D Final
Avoca-Prattsburgh 70, Chapel Field Christian 48
GIRLS BASKETBALL
State Tournament
Class C Final
Millbrook 59, Randolph 45
Class D Final
Hammond 61, Oxford 37
