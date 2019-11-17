{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

Class AA State Final

Brentwood 4, Fairport 0

Class A State Final

Jericho 3, Greece Athena 1

Class B State Final

Skaneateles 1, Center Moriches 0 (2OT)

Class C State Final

Rhinebeck 1, Lansing 0

Class D State Final

Marathon 1, Mount Academy 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Class AA State Final

Monroe-Woodbury 1, Fayetteville-Manlius 0

Class A State Final

Shoreham-Wading River 2, Spencerport 0

Class B State Final

Pleasantville 3, Central Valley Academy 2

Class C State Final

Stillwater 1, Unatego 0

Class D State Final

Poland 6, Avoca 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Class A State Final

Maine-Endwell 2, Greeley 1

Class B State Final

Lakeland 2, Garden City 0

Class C State Final

Bronxville 1, Johnstown 0

