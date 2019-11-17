BOYS SOCCER
Class AA State Final
Brentwood 4, Fairport 0
Class A State Final
Jericho 3, Greece Athena 1
Class B State Final
Skaneateles 1, Center Moriches 0 (2OT)
Class C State Final
Rhinebeck 1, Lansing 0
Class D State Final
Marathon 1, Mount Academy 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Class AA State Final
Monroe-Woodbury 1, Fayetteville-Manlius 0
Class A State Final
Shoreham-Wading River 2, Spencerport 0
Class B State Final
Pleasantville 3, Central Valley Academy 2
Class C State Final
Stillwater 1, Unatego 0
Class D State Final
Poland 6, Avoca 1
FIELD HOCKEY
Class A State Final
Maine-Endwell 2, Greeley 1
Class B State Final
Lakeland 2, Garden City 0
Class C State Final
Bronxville 1, Johnstown 0
