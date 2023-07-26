Running enthusiasts looking for an outlet that brings them closer to nature have an opportunity to run the trails in the Lake Placid area this summer.

Building on the popularity of trail running, the Visitor Interpretive Center at Paul Smith’s College and Mt. Van Hoevenberg have partnered to form a trail-running series on Wednesday evenings.

The 4.8-kilometer and 1.3-kilometer races are timed, but it’s much more of a fun, shared physical activity in an area steeped in Adirondack scenery and Olympic history. Runners of all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate and run on courses that feature a variety of terrain, from big hills to flats.

“Running, and especially trail running, is often such an individual activity,” said Jaime Collins, the content and communications manager for the Olympic Regional Development Authority. “This provides people with the opportunity to do a trail run with other people.”

The cost is $10 for runners ages 13 and up, and $5 for season pass holders. Trail runs begin with 5 p.m. registration and start at 6 p.m. on the cross-country ski trails at either Mt. Van Hoevenberg or the VIC, on alternating weeks. There are still a few dates in August and September. Check the Mt. Van Hoevenberg trail-running series page for the schedule.

“Mt. Van Hoevenberg has 55 kilometers of beautiful, wide cross-country trails, but in between, there’s a lot of single-track trails,” Collins said. “And it’s not just parking on the side of the road, it’s a safe location, with a parking lot, facilities and a restaurant.”

Collins recommends trail-running shoes over regular road shoes, but otherwise, no special equipment is needed for the trail-running series.

“Trail-running shoes are more stable — if you hit a rock with your heel, you’ll hardly notice it — and they give you a better grip on the trails,” she said.

Collins said the trails are in good shape despite this July being one of the wettest on record.

“They’ve been pretty wet overall, but they’re drying up,” Collins said. “There is mud in places, but nothing out of the ordinary. These trails are better suited for trail running than the back-country trails.”

The looped trails over the courses at both locations provide a variety of terrain, from relatively flat to challenging, and the scenery is enriching, Collins said.

“Trail running really does get you back in nature, running through the trees, doing it in a natural forested setting,” she said. “It’s a renewing, healing experience for a lot of us who love running.”

The VIC at Paul Smith’s is also scheduled to host the annual Jenkins Mountain Scramble on Aug. 12, a 10K race and half-marathon on the VIC trails. The half-marathon, which goes up to the summit of Jenkins Mountain, starts at 9:30 a.m. and the 10K is set to start at 10 a.m.