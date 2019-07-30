{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — The Adirondack Runners' Summer Track Series wrapped up last week.

Kali Pratt, 6, ran 50 meters in 11.7 seconds. She also participated in the 100 (23.0), 200 (51.3) and 400 (2:07.5).

Other finishers were Maddie Kissane, 2 (50 in 27.9 and 100 in 1:00.2), Lydia Loveland, 4 (50 in 15.1 and 100 in 33.2), Aria Barnes, 5 (50 in 11.5 and 100 in 23.2), Hadilyn Dennett, 7 (50 in 10.6 and 100 in 22.4) and Emory Usher, 9 (50 in 9.2 and 100 in 17.8).

The 4 x 100 relay team of Barnes, Loveland, Sophie Vanhatten, 6, and Dennett finished in 1:52.0, while the team of Ellie Paige, Lucy Paige, Everett Paige and Everyn Ameden ran in 1:32.5.

