Summer leagues

ARGYLE 16, WHITEHALL 1
League: Tri- County Middle League Baseball
Whitehall;000;010;0 —;1;0;3
Argyle;701;800;0 —;16;6;1
WP — Brad Koopmann. LP — n/a. 2B — Ben Cuthbert (Argyle).
Argyle highlights: Brad Koopmann 5 IP, no hits allowed, 2 RBI, Ben Cuthbert 3-3 4 RBI, Cole Koopman 1-3 2 RBI.
Records: Whitehall 1-7. Argyle 4-3.
Notes: Brad Koopman struck out 9 through 5 innings allowing no hits. Ben Cuthbert led the offense for the Scots going 3-3 with a double and 4 RBIs.
FORT ANN 12, HADLEY-LUZERNE 5
League: TCML Baseball
Hadley-Luzerne;003;020;0 —;5;6;2
Fort Ann;201;432;x —;12;6;2
WP — Drake Stewart (4-0). LP — Noah Springer. 2B — Tyler Plummer (HL), Josh Dornan (FA). 3B — Mason Conklin (HL), Callon Sutliff (FA). HR — Mason Conklin (HL).
Hadley-Luzerne highlights: Mason Conklin 2-3, 3B, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, Tyler Plummer 1-3, 2B, RBI, Noah Springer 1-4, R, RBI, T Snead 2-3.
Fort Ann highlights: Drake Stewart CG, 8 K and 2 R, 2 RBI, Josh Dornan 3-3, 2 BB, 2 R, Callon Sutliff 1-3, 3B, 2 BB, 2 R, 2 RBI, Riley Barnes 4 BB, R, 2 RBI, Garrett Brown 1-3, 2 RBI.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne 6-1, 6-1. Fort Ann 8-0, 8-0.
Notes: In a battle of TCML unbeatens, Callon Sutliff and Mason Conklin traded RBIs on big hits early. Garrett Brown broke it open in the fourth with a big two-out hit. Conklin tripled in a run and scored in the fifth but Fort Ann answered with five unanswered to seal it. Drew Ladd scored 3 times while Josh Dornan, Callon Sutliff, Drake Stewart, and Braden Whitney all scored twice. Jace Venner added an RBI.
FORT ANN 13, WHITEHALL 2
League: TCML Baseball, July 16
Fort Ann;056;2xx;x —;13;9;0
Whitehall;000;2xx;x —;2;3;2
WP — Drake Stewart (3-0). LP — Jake Whiting. 2B — A. Towle (White). 3B — Callon Sutliff (FA).
Fort Ann highlights: Josh Dornan 4-4, 3 R, 3 RBI, Drake Stewart 4 IP, 1 ER, 8 K and 2-3, R, 3 RBI, Callon Sutliff 1-2, 3B, 2 BB, 2 R, 3 RBI, Garrett Brown 3 BB, 2 R, Braden Whitney 2 BB, 2 R.
Whitehall highlights: Jake Whiting 1-2, R, RBI, A. Towle 1-2, 2B, R, Landen Rozell 1-2, RBI.
Records: Fort Ann 7-0, 7-0.
Notes: Drake Stewart was perfect through 3 innings and finished the game with 8 Ks in four innings. Josh Dornan, Callon Sutliff, and Stewart each drove in three runs. Garrett Brown and Braden Whitney each scored twice.
GRANVILLE 20, ADIRONDACK 5
League: Tri-County Middle League Softball
Adirondack;100;13; —;5;8;1
Granville;555;5x; —;20;9;0
WP — Katherine Hyatt. LP — Gabrielle Smith, 0-1. 2B — Isabella Tucci (A), Gabrielle Smith (A). 3B — Raegan Swain (G).
Adirondack highlights: Isabella Tucci 2-2, 2B, R, RBI, BB, Gabrielle Smith 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI, Gianna Tucci 1-3, RBI, K, Memphis Facey 1-2, R, Alexis Smith 1-1, RBI, 3 BB.
Granville highlights: Raegan Swain 1-1, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, Courtney Ennis 3-3, R, 5 RBI, Melody Schinski 1-3, R, 2 RBI, Allie Gonzalez 1-1, 2 R, 2 RBI.
Records: Adirondack 0-9. Granville 7-3.
Notes: Courtney Ennis provided three hits and five RBIs and Raegan Swain contributed a triple and three more RBIs to lead Granville, while Katherine Hyatt went the distance with six strikeouts. For Adirondack, the duo of Isabella Tucci and Gabrielle Smith each had a double while Memphis Facey, Alexis Smith and Gianna Tucci each had hits as well.