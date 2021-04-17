Sullivans power Corinth-Fort Edward past Mechanicville

CORINTH-FORT EDWARD 32, MECHANICVILLE 6: Brothers Ashton and Brody Sullivan each rushed for two touchdowns Friday night to lead the Warhawks past Mechanicville.
C-FE improved to 2-3 with the Class C North victory.
Brody Sullivan led all rushers with 125 yards on 16 carries and scored on runs of 10 and 36 yards, and Ashton Sullivan added 102 yards on 12 carries, including scoring runs of 48 and 5 yards. Gabe Allen also scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak.
Corinth-FE 32, Mechanicville 6
Mech. (3-2);0;6;0;0 — 6
C-FE (2-3);12;14;6;0 — 32
First quarter
C-FE — A. Sullivan 48 run (run failed), 5:38
C-FE — A. Sullivan 5 run (run failed), 1:17
Second quarter
M — D'Ambro 35 run (run failed), 9:42
C-FE — B. Sullivan 10 run (Allen run), 7:31
C-FE — Allen 1 run (pass failed), 2:32
Third quarter
C-FE — B. Sullivan 36 run (pass failed), :33
