Sullivan takes over as head pro at GFCC

Benton Sullivan has succeeded Tom Haggerty as head pro at Glens Falls Country Club. Sullivan had been first assistant golf pro at the club.

Haggerty retired last year after 50 years at Glens Falls, 42 of them as the top pro. According to a spokesperson for the Professional Golfers Association, only one current pro in the country has had a longer tenure than Haggerty.

Sullivan, who will become only the sixth head pro in the 122-year history of the club, will lead a staff of four, in addition to a new director of instruction. He had been Haggerty’s assistant for five years. He previously served for three years as head pro at Massena Country Club.

Golf Magazine recently ranked Glens Falls Country Club among the top 100 courses in the country for the second straight year.

