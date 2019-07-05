{{featured_button_text}}

SAUGERTIES — MacGuire O'Sullivan, Brandt Sundean and Conrad Holbrook combined on a five-hitter as the Glens Falls Dragons beat Saugerties 2-1 in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game on Friday.

Sundean pitched the sixth, seventh and eighth without allowing a run to get the win. Holbrook pitched a perfect ninth inning for the save.

It was an outstanding performance for Dragons' pitching staff, which has a team ERA of 6.52. The Dragons, who host Mohawk Valley on Saturday night at East Field, improved to 8-18.

Whitehall's Evan St. Claire went 3 for 4 and his single loaded the bases in the seventh inning. Jake Manderson and Devan Kruzinski both walked to force in the Dragons' two runs.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments