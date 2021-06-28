Stolper's walk-off single lifts Dragons to victory

GLENS FALLS — Jack Stolper's two-out single brought in the tying and winning runs in the 10th inning as the Glens Falls Dragons beat Mohawk Valley 6-5 on Monday night at East Field.

Queensbury's Jack Sylvia pitched a solid six innings for the Dragons, allowing two runs on seven hits. He was in line for the win until Mohawk Valley scored twice in the eighth to tie the game at 4-4.

Dragons center fielder Cory Listing cut down a baserunner at the plate to end the top of the ninth. Then the DiamondDawgs took the lead in the top of the 10th.

In the bottom of the 10th, Nick Marola was intentionally walked to load the bases. Stolper's game-ending single capped off a 3-for-5 night.

Down 2-0, the Dragons tied game game in the fifth when Marola scored on a wild pitch and Listing hit a sacrifice fly. Glens Falls took the lead in the bottom of the sixth on Joseph Rende's RBI single.

Glens Falls added a run in the seventh when Listing scored on a passed ball.

The Dragons, who visit Saugerties on Tuesday night, improved to 7-15 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. Braedon Plowman, who pitched the final two innings, got the win.

