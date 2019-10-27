Stedman, Linendoll are winners in Goblin Gallop Post-Star staff report 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GLENS FALLS — Julian Stedman won the 26th annual Goblin Gallop 5K race on Saturday, turning in a time of 18:38. Jeff Nastke was second and Greg Ethier placed third. Karen Linendoll of Hudson Falls was the top female runner, completing the course in 22:17. Justine Trybendis was second and Patty Moore took third. × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} The race was completed by 133 runners. Be the first to know - Sign up for News AlertsWe'll send breaking news and news alerts to your inbox as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Gallop Karen Linendoll Julian Stedman Sport Hydrography Greg Ethier Goblin Patty Moore Jeff Nastke Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated: - Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only. - Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader. - Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms. - Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed. - Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed. - Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed. - Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular 'The Captain' succumbs to brain tumor BLOG: Church pulls plug on sex offender's wedding Retired NYPD investigator with cancer who fought for 9/11 victims fund dies Kelly “Captain” Weller Kelly 'Captain' Weller View All Promotions promotion spotlight AP Are you ready for retirement? promotion spotlight How much do you know about Mother's Day? Print Ads Other CENTURY 21 POTVIN REALTY - Ad from 2019-10-26 Oct 26, 2019 Century 21 Boyle Realty 12 Harrison Ave, Glens Falls, NY 12801 518-798-3282 Website Creative NEIGHBORS NY INC. - Ad from 2019-10-27 22 hrs ago Neighbors NY Inc 206 Glen St, Glens Falls, NY 12801 518-743-0030 Website Pet Dogs by Helene - Ad from 2019-10-27 22 hrs ago Dogs by Helene 112 BAY STREET, Glens Falls, NY 12801 518-793-7221 Other QUEENSBURY VFW POST - Ad from 2019-10-22 Oct 22, 2019 Queensbury VFW 32 Luzerne Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804 518-792-5293 Website Car NEMER CHRYSLER - Ad from 2019-10-27 22 hrs ago Nemer Chrysler Jeep Dodge Queensbury 728 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804 518-793-2571 Website Restaurant BISTRO LEROUX - Ad from 2019-10-27 22 hrs ago Bistro Leroux 668 State Route 149, Lake George, NY 12845 518-798-2982 Website Sale REGENCY PARK NORTH - Ad from 2019-10-23 Oct 23, 2019 Regency Park North 140 Cronin Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804 518-458-8500 Website Service TROPICAL TANN - Ad from 2019-10-27 22 hrs ago Tropical Tann Northway Plaza, Queensbury, NY 12804 518-793-7321 Website Other MOREAU COMMUNITY CENTER - Ad from 2019-10-22 Oct 22, 2019 Moreau Community Center 144 Main St, South Glens Falls, NY 12803 518-792-6007 Website Pool ADIRONDACK POOLS & SERVICE - Ad from 2019-10-24 Oct 24, 2019 Adirondack Pools & Service 5 Boulevard, Queensbury, NY 12804 518-798-5552 Website
