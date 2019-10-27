{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Julian Stedman won the 26th annual Goblin Gallop 5K race on Saturday, turning in a time of 18:38. Jeff Nastke was second and Greg Ethier placed third.

Karen Linendoll of Hudson Falls was the top female runner, completing the course in 22:17. Justine Trybendis was second and Patty Moore took third.

The race was completed by 133 runners.

