GLENS FALLS — The State Boys Basketball Tournament finished up its three-day run on Sunday at Cool Insuring Arena.

It won't look the same next year. Organizers are making plans for a 24-team event that could become a four-day affair.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association is moving from five to six classes in its most popular sports, including basketball. The new format will take effect starting with the 2023-24 school year.

Chip Corlew, the local director of the boys state tournament, said the most likely scenario would have the tournament adding a fourth day. It would start on a Thursday and end on a Sunday. Corlew said nothing has been decided yet, but he is not aware of any other options being discussed.

One possible format for a four-day event would be to have one class play semifinals on Thursday evening. Friday and Saturday would both have a seven-game schedule (as Saturday does now) and Sunday would remain a two-game session.

Corlew said the boys tournament was ready for the change, and he is very much in favor of it.

"Another day of basketball," he said. "We’re excited. It gives us another day to be able to showcase the city. For us, it's a no-brainer. We’re very excited about the opportunity. And for being a part of a school (Glens Falls) that was able to win a state championship and be in state championships ... it gives some more communities the opportunity to be able to experience that type of excitement."

Corlew said the extra cost with using Cool Insuring Arena for a fourth day is something that can be worked out. He also said he didn't anticipate any problem getting volunteers to work an extra day.

"Not this group," he said. "They’re basketball junkies."

The move to six classes will affect state-level play in all sports moving to six classes — boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball, baseball and softball. There will be 20% more games held at the state regional and final four level in those sports. There will also be that many more neutral-site games at the sectional level.

Attendance for the State Boys Basketball Tournament was down slightly compared to last year, with 9,370 fans over the three days. The tournament might have been hurt by competing for attention with the NCAA men's basketball action in Albany, and by the fact Section II teams played in only three of 15 games.

Glens Falls will host the tournament through 2024. The next three-year contract will go up for bid this summer. Corlew, always a strong promoter of the tournament in Glens Falls, is optimistic about the city's chances.

"Everything we’ve heard this weekend is: this is where it should stay," he said.

AVOCA-PRATTSBURGH 70, CHAPEL FIELD CHRISTIAN 48: The only defending champion in the field made it back-to-back titles on Sunday with a dominant performance in the Class D championship game.

Haden Abbott scored 32 points — going 6 for 13 from 3-point range — as the Titans beat Chapel Field. Sawyer Devoe scored 18 points and Evan Campbell added 10. A-P pulled away with a 22-8 second quarter.

Noah Swart (19 points) and Jonah McDuffie (16) led the way for Chapel Field.

WESTHILL 66, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 61: The Warriors dashed the hopes of the last remaining Section II team in the Class B final.

Shawn Mayes and Omar Robinson each scored 18 points and Kameron Langdon had 16 for Westhill. Darien Moore's 29-point effort led CCHS.

