Hudson Montgomery of Queensbury turned in second- and third-place finishes and Riley Ward of Queensbury had a second-place finish in the state Alpine ski meet at Bristol Mountain on Monday and Tuesday.

Montgomery finished second in the boys giant slalom on Tuesday, finishing 84/100ths of a second behind state champ Cole Evans of Ballston Spa. Montgomery was third in Monday's boys slalom.

Billy Welch of South Glens Falls was 14th in the slalom and 18th in the giant slalom. Will Fraser of Saratoga took seventh in the giant slalom. James Parobeck of Saratoga was 26th in the slalom and 30th in the GS.

Other local boys finishers included Cooper Villiere of Saratoga (17th in the slalom) and Anthony Mastropietro of Queensbury (28th in the giant slalom).

Ward was the runner-up in Tuesday's giant slalom, finishing behind Shenendehowa's Micaela Leonard. Taylor Dennis of Schuylerville finished fifth in the giant slalom and Meredith Montgomery of Queensbury took 10th in the GS.

Dennis was sixth in Monday's slalom, with Piper Dock of Glens Falls taking seventh and Meredith Montgomery placing 10th. Ward finished 27th in that race and Lola Ferrillo of Saratoga was 32nd.

Nordic meet

In the final day of the Nordic state meet, a Section II girls team that included Emma Murray of Saratoga and Clara Avery of Glens Falls finished second in the skate relay event, just behind first-place Shenendehowa. The Section II girls team finished first overall.

Maddie Powers of Queensbury was part of a Section II team that placed 11th. Queensbury's Bri Guay, Finley Purvis and Ruby Janssen made up the 12th-place team.

The Queensbury boys finished third overall in the boys team standings. The Spartans' team of Nick Giambrone, Ben Jenkin and Aiden Guay placed sixth in the skate relay.

Forrest Slingerland of Glens Falls was part of the Section II team that placed eighth and Julian Campopiano of Queensbury was on the ninth-place team. Patrick Cirillo of Queensbury was on the 10th-place team.