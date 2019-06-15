BASEBALL
State Tournament
Class AA Championship
McQuaid Jesuit 5, Shenendehowa 0
Class A Championship
Ballston Spa 13, Maine-Endwell 6
Class B Championship
Center Moriches 11, Schuylerville 1 (6 inn.)
Class D Championship
Whitehall 12, Brocton 1 (5 innings)
SOFTBALL
State Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
Corning-Painted Post 3, East Meadow 1
Cicero-North Syracuse 4, Victor 0
Class A Semifinals
Ballston Spa 2, Sayville 1 (20 innings)
Williamsville South 6, Walter Panas 0
Class A Championship
Williamsville South 3, Ballston Spa 0
Class B Semifinals
Ardsley 6, Ichabod Crane 5
Oneida 5, Eden 0
Class D Semifinals
Alfred-Almond 8, Crown Point 4
Deposit 13, La Fargeville 2
