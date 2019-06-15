{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

State Tournament

Class AA Championship

McQuaid Jesuit 5, Shenendehowa 0

Class A Championship

Ballston Spa 13, Maine-Endwell 6

Class B Championship

Center Moriches 11, Schuylerville 1 (6 inn.)

Class D Championship

Whitehall 12, Brocton 1 (5 innings)

SOFTBALL

State Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

Corning-Painted Post 3, East Meadow 1

Cicero-North Syracuse 4, Victor 0

Class A Semifinals

Ballston Spa 2, Sayville 1 (20 innings)

Williamsville South 6, Walter Panas 0

Class A Championship

Williamsville South 3, Ballston Spa 0

Class B Semifinals

Ardsley 6, Ichabod Crane 5

Oneida 5, Eden 0

Class D Semifinals

Alfred-Almond 8, Crown Point 4

Deposit 13, La Fargeville 2

