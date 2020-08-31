State revises some guidelines for high school sports

LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association revised some time frames and guidelines for sports on Monday.

The organization moved the starting date of the winter season from Nov. 16 to Nov. 30, to give the delayed fall season time to finish. They also revised the minimum number of practices for fall students to 12 for football and 10 for all other sports.

The organization will waive the "seven-day rule" starting Oct. 12, which normally bars practice or play for more than six days at a time.

The revisions were made by the NYSPHSAA's COVID-19 Task Force. A comprehensive document with guidance for schools is expected on Sept. 4.

Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the green light to lower-risk sports like soccer, cross country, golf and field hockey to begin practice on Sept. 21. Football and volleyball can practice, but are not yet allowed to play games.

This story will be updated later in the evening after a NYSPHSAA press conference.

