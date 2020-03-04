State monitoring virus concerns, but no playoff changes expected

State sports officials currently see no threat to high school playoffs from the coronavirus, but are asking schools to take standard health precautions.

"We're monitoring it, but we are not considering any schedule changes," said Dr. Robert Zayas, executive director of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

A handful of COVID-19 cases have been reported in New York state, and about 1,000 people in Westchester County have been placed in self-quarantine, according to the Associated Press. The virus is considered highly contagious and efforts are being taken worldwide to limit its exposure to the general population.

Zayas sent out a memo Wednesday advising member schools to follow state Department of Health recommendations about preventing the spread of any virus, such as frequent hand-washing and avoiding touching hands to the face. But he said the playoffs will move forward, and there are no contingency plans should the virus spread.

"We haven't even had those discussions," Zayas said. "We're going to monitor the situation. We have almost 800 high schools we work on behalf of. None of those high schools has been closed down. There are colleges continuing to play games."