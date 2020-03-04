State keeping eye on coronavirus, but no playoff changes expected

State sports officials currently see no threat to high school playoffs from the coronavirus, but are urging schools to take standard health precautions.
“We’re monitoring it, but we are not considering any schedule changes,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, executive director of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.
A handful of COVID-19 cases have been reported in New York state, and about 1,000 people in Westchester County have been placed in self-quarantine, according to the Associated Press. The virus is considered highly contagious and efforts are being taken worldwide to limit its exposure to the general population.
Zayas sent out a memo Wednesday advising member schools to follow state Department of Health recommendations about preventing the spread of any virus, such as frequent hand-washing and avoiding touching hands to the face. But he said the playoffs will move forward, and there are no contingency plans should the virus spread.
“We haven’t even had those discussions,” Zayas said. “We’re going to monitor the situation. We have almost 800 high schools we work on behalf of. None of those high schools has been closed down. There are colleges continuing to play games.”
Section II will hold basketball championship games this weekend, and state meets will be held in boys swimming and indoor track. With only a few isolated cases of COVID-19 cases reported in the state so far, there is no reason to think those events would be affected.
The state basketball tournaments are still more than two weeks away. Glens Falls is hosting the State Boys Basketball Tournament for the first time after winning it back from Binghamton, while Hudson Valley Community College hosts the State Girls Basketball Tournament. Both events run March 20-22.
Cool Insuring Arena will have more hand sanitizers and other hygiene-related items on hand for the state tournament, said Chip Corlew, director of the event. But organizers are moving ahead and expecting to host the state tournament.
“It’s on the radar of everybody involved with the state tournament,” Corlew said of virus concerns. “We’ll keep monitoring it, hopefully everything will be fine, and we’ll be ready to go March 20th.”
In 1989, a measles outbreak forced some high school sports playoffs to be closed to the public. Corlew said he couldn’t even speculate whether the state tournament could be held under such conditions, should it come to that.
