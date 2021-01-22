State allows high-risk sports to go forward, subject to local approval

"Our league alone has six different departments of health," Queensbury athletic director Rich Keys said. "There are some hurdles to get over, but we'll work hard and do our due diligence in the next week to come up with the best answers to those questions."

Zayas said further guidance on how to play games during a pandemic would come from the NYSPHSAA on Monday. No major rule changes are expected. Attendance would be limited to two fans per athlete, but individual schools may elect to ban fans altogether. Face masks would have to be worn during play, unless there's a medical exception.

Zayas said the length of the winter season would be up to each section. The original plan was to end the winter season on Feb. 28. All state playoffs for the winter had already been canceled.

The NYSPHSAA still hopes to play a "Fall II" season between the winter and spring seasons, allowing sports like football and volleyball to play seasons that couldn't be played in 2020.

New York was one of the few US states that did not have a start date for high school basketball. The neighboring states of Vermont, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania have either started, or will start, their basketball season, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.

"The news today was definitely exciting," Warrensburg athletic director Scott Smith said. "Finally felt like a little bit of good news. We’re in the same boat as everybody else, waiting for the department of health. Right now this is just the first step in the process. Hopefully we're moving right direction."

