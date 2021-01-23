State allows high-risk high school sports to go forward, subject to local approval

Friday’s decision was unexpected, and it left athletic directors scrambling. There’s a short time frame for schools to get approval to play, figure out how to deal with coronavirus protocols and put together schedules.

“Our league alone has six different departments of health,” Queensbury athletic director Rich Keys said. “There are some hurdles to get over, but we’ll work hard and do our due diligence in the next week to come up with the best answers to those questions.”

Zayas said further guidance on how to play games during a pandemic would come from the NYSPHSAA on Monday. No major rule changes are expected. Attendance would be limited to two fans per athlete, but individual schools may elect to ban fans altogether. Face masks would have to be worn during play, unless there’s a medical exception.

Zayas said the length of the winter season would be up to each section. The original plan was to end the winter season on Feb. 28, but sections could extend that. All state playoffs for the winter have already been canceled.

The NYSPHSAA still hopes to play a “Fall II” season between the winter and spring seasons, allowing sports like football and volleyball to play seasons that couldn’t be played in 2020.