State allows high-risk high school sports to go forward, subject to local approval

There was good news Friday for high school athletes waiting to compete in basketball, hockey and wrestling.
But there's still a ways to go before any competition is held in those sports.
The state health department announced on Friday that “higher risk” sports could begin practice on Feb. 1. The start of those sports had been postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision to play, however, ultimately rests with county health departments. The new state regulations leave it up to each county's health agency to decide whether it is safe to play higher risk sports, based on various factors involving COVID-19.
Warren County spokesman Don Lehman said in an email that the county’s health service is reviewing the changes and has not made any decisions.
Also, individual sections, leagues and schools must decide whether to move forward. During the fall, when low- and moderate-risk sports were approved for play, the Wasaren and Adirondack leagues chose not to play any sports at all.
“Today was an exciting day for the state high school athletic association,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, the executive director of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, “but it was more of an exciting day for the student-athletes throughout New York state that are going to be positively impacted by the authorization that was provided ...”
Friday’s decision was unexpected, and it left athletic directors scrambling. There’s a short time frame for schools to get approval to play, figure out how to deal with coronavirus protocols and put together schedules.
“Our league alone has six different departments of health,” Queensbury athletic director Rich Keys said. “There are some hurdles to get over, but we’ll work hard and do our due diligence in the next week to come up with the best answers to those questions.”
Zayas said further guidance on how to play games during a pandemic would come from the NYSPHSAA on Monday. No major rule changes are expected. Attendance would be limited to two fans per athlete, but individual schools may elect to ban fans altogether. Face masks would have to be worn during play, unless there’s a medical exception.
Zayas said the length of the winter season would be up to each section. The original plan was to end the winter season on Feb. 28, but sections could extend that. All state playoffs for the winter have already been canceled.
The NYSPHSAA still hopes to play a “Fall II” season between the winter and spring seasons, allowing sports like football and volleyball to play seasons that couldn’t be played in 2020.
New York was one of the few US states that did not have a start date for high school basketball. The neighboring states of Vermont, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania have either started, or plan to start, their basketball season, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.
“The news today was definitely exciting,” Warrensburg athletic director Scott Smith said. “Finally felt like a little bit of good news. We’re in the same boat as everybody else, waiting for the department of health. Right now this is just the first step in the process. Hopefully we’re moving right direction.”
Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.